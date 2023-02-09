IT'S ALIVE: Chick Corea & Bobby McFerrin "Spain" (Vienne, France, 2012)

Chick Corea was one of the largest contributors and influences of contemporary jazz music. His long career of composing, band-leading, and collaborating could be discussed to no end. We remember him today with an unforgettable performance of his iconic composition "Spain" alongside vocalist Bobby McFerrin.

McFerrin is known to many as the singer of "Don't Worry, Be Happy," a song that does not nearly begin to scratch the surface of his vocal ability. To see McFerrin and Corea share the stage for a song like "Spain" is to see a masterclass in becoming one with your instrument.