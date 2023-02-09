© 2023 Louisville Public Media

IT'S ALIVE: Chick Corea & Bobby McFerrin "Spain" (Vienne, France, 2012)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published February 9, 2023 at 8:20 AM EST

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Chick Corea was one of the largest contributors and influences of contemporary jazz music. His long career of composing, band-leading, and collaborating could be discussed to no end. We remember him today with an unforgettable performance of his iconic composition "Spain" alongside vocalist Bobby McFerrin.

McFerrin is known to many as the singer of "Don't Worry, Be Happy," a song that does not nearly begin to scratch the surface of his vocal ability. To see McFerrin and Corea share the stage for a song like "Spain" is to see a masterclass in becoming one with your instrument.

