SoundTRAX: The Clash from "London Town"

“We’re anti-fascist, we’re anti-violence, we’re anti-racist, and we’re pro-creative. We’re against ignorance.” — Joe Strummer

In honor of International Clash Day, today's SoundTRAX is from a film that not only features a Clash-related plot that includes a fictional version of Joe Strummer, it is teeming with the Clash tunes we all know and love!

You also get outstanding tunes from Toots & the Maytals, Buzzcocks, Stiff Little Fingers, The Stranglers, and Willie Williams.

But c'mon, it is International Clash Day, so today's SoundTRAX has gotta be "The Only Band That Matters."

The Clash with "Clash City Rockers."