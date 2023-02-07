© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

SoundTRAX: The Clash from "London Town"

Louisville Public Media | By Mel Fisher
Published February 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
The poster for the film "London Town" features Jonathan Rhys Meyers singing into a microphone while two kids look on.
IFC Films
/

SoundTRAX is a dive into notable music from iconic films and TV shows every Monday-Thursday at 8:10.

“We’re anti-fascist, we’re anti-violence, we’re anti-racist, and we’re pro-creative. We’re against ignorance.” — Joe Strummer

In honor of International Clash Day, today's SoundTRAX is from a film that not only features a Clash-related plot that includes a fictional version of Joe Strummer, it is teeming with the Clash tunes we all know and love!

You also get outstanding tunes from Toots & the Maytals, Buzzcocks, Stiff Little Fingers, The Stranglers, and Willie Williams.

But c'mon, it is International Clash Day, so today's SoundTRAX has gotta be "The Only Band That Matters."

The Clash with "Clash City Rockers."

Tags
Music SoundTRAXWFPKArts and culture
Mel Fisher
Mel is the WFPK morning host. Email Mel at mfisher@lpm.org.
See stories by Mel Fisher
Related Content