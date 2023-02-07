© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Madison Cunningham on Jeff Buckley’s music: “I felt like I was haunted by him”

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published February 7, 2023 at 8:59 PM EST
MadiCunninghamMain.jpg
Noah Torralba
/

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter talks Revealer & collaborating with Aoife O’Donovan and Matt Chamberlin

Madison Cunningham catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Revealer, her Grammy nominated sophomore LP. The singer-songwriter talks about being mistaken as wait staff during her last Grammy party, writing about the sad moments in her life from the past few years, and creating a piece of work that feels like it's in motion. Cunningham also discusses her appreciation of Jeff Buckley’s music, recent collaboration with Aoife O’Donovan, and working with drummer Matt Chamberlain.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith