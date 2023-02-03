© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Harry Melling: "I got to challenge perceptions of what people think of Edgar Allen Poe."

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published February 3, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST
The Pale Blue Eye
SCOTT GARFIELD/NETFLIX © 2022/SCOTT GARFIELD/NETFLIX © 2022
/
PBE_20220114__11961
The Pale Blue Eye. Harry Melling as Edgar Allen Poe in The Pale Blue Eye. Cr. Scott Garfield/Netflix © 2022

The British actors takes us into The Pale Blue Eye and starring opposite Christian Bale

Harry Melling sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about The Pale Blue Eye, the new Netflix film that finds the actor portraying a young Edgar Allen Poe on a quest to find a murderer opposite retired detective Augustus Landor (played by Christian Bale). Melling talks about challenging perceptions of how we think of Poe, superstition vs science, and being attracted to darker roles. The Harry Potter actor (Dudley Dursley) also discusses never completely escaping that film’s universe, as well as bringing music into his work, including lots of listening to Black Midi, Squid, and UK punk.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith