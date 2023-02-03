Harry Melling: "I got to challenge perceptions of what people think of Edgar Allen Poe."

Harry Melling sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about The Pale Blue Eye, the new Netflix film that finds the actor portraying a young Edgar Allen Poe on a quest to find a murderer opposite retired detective Augustus Landor (played by Christian Bale). Melling talks about challenging perceptions of how we think of Poe, superstition vs science, and being attracted to darker roles. The Harry Potter actor (Dudley Dursley) also discusses never completely escaping that film’s universe, as well as bringing music into his work, including lots of listening to Black Midi, Squid, and UK punk.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.