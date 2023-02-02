© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Madelyn Cline on Glass Onion, Ed Norton’s Playlists, & Daniel Craig's Distaste for Jazz

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published February 2, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST
Madelyn Cline joins Kyle Meredith to talk about Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The Outer Banks actress tells us how shocked she was after being cast in the film, playing opposite such legendary names as Daniel Craig, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, and Kathryn Hahn, as well as her character Whiskey’s relationship with David Bautista’s Duke. Cline also discusses the sequel’s relationship with 2019’s Knives Out, how Ed Norton kept the cast moving with his playlists, and that Daniel Craig hates jazz.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.

Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
