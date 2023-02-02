© 2023 Louisville Public Media

IT'S ALIVE: Fleetwood Mac "Go Your Own Way" (Los Angeles, 1982)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published February 2, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

The anniversary of Fleetwood Mac's iconic album Rumours is in a couple of days, and the songs are still as alive as ever. In 1982, the band had gone on to release the Rumours follow-up Tusk, and were now in the midst of promoting their 1982 release Mirage.

But, when the familiar chords at the beginning of "Go Your Own Way" were strummed, the lasting impact of Rumours was obvious from the reaction of the screaming crown. Filmed in Los Angeles in 1982, this clip features Lindsey Buckingham at his best.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK.
