IT'S ALIVE: Fleetwood Mac "Go Your Own Way" (Los Angeles, 1982)

The anniversary of Fleetwood Mac's iconic album Rumours is in a couple of days, and the songs are still as alive as ever. In 1982, the band had gone on to release the Rumours follow-up Tusk, and were now in the midst of promoting their 1982 release Mirage.

But, when the familiar chords at the beginning of "Go Your Own Way" were strummed, the lasting impact of Rumours was obvious from the reaction of the screaming crown. Filmed in Los Angeles in 1982, this clip features Lindsey Buckingham at his best.