Death Cab For Cutie's Ben Gibbard: "I'm too old to write songs about cops stealing my skateboard"

Benjamin Gibbard catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Asphalt Meadows, the 10th album from Death Cab For Cutie. The frontman talks about making the record in an assembly line fashion, the anxiety attacks that play throughout the lyrics, and taking stock of his past. Gibbard also talks about channeling Slint on one of the tracks and working with Noah Cyrus on her latest album before turning attention to the upcoming reunion of The Postal Service that will celebrate their 2003 album as well as Death Cab’s Transatlanticism. It’s with that in mind that Ben takes a look back at the indie rock movement of the early 2000s, how making only one album with Jimmy Tamborello has led to the band and LP’s legacy and mythology, and the way his writing and recording has changed since that era.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.