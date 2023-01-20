Benmont Tench: "Tom Petty was a terrific band leader who kept us together for 47 years"

Benmont Tench talks with Kyle Meredith about Live at The Fillmore 1997, the new Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers box set that collects highlights from the band’s infamous 20 night sold out run. The keys legend tells us about the idea behind the covers-heavy shows, their relationship with Bob Dylan, and bringing out deep cuts like “Heartbreaker’s Beach Party”. Tench also discusses why he says that Wildflowers wasn’t really a solo album, the unreleased songs that are still in the vault, and his reluctance to ever perform as The Heartbreakers again.

