AJ Bellis is beginning 2023 with a Mid Year Resolution

AJ Bellis is a new artist based in Louisville, and he just shared his debut EP Mid Year Resolution. The Bluegrass native says, "I want to tell stories about Kentucky and the things that happen here with a fresh prospective in the place I love and call home."

The new three-track release fits the folk-influenced "Appalachian Winds" between "Falling Out" and "Raining Yet Again," two tracks with a much more electronic sound.

Listen to Mid Year Resolution, the debut EP from AJ Bellis below.