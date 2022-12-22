© 2022 Louisville Public Media

The Cult's Ian Astbury: "We were never a hair band"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published December 22, 2022 at 9:35 PM EST
ian-astbury-under-the-midnight-sun-kmw.jpg

The Cult’s Ian Astbury on Gothic Futurism, 1984, Nico, Burroughs, and Brian Jones

Ian Astbury calls in to talk with Kyle Meredith about Under The Midnight Sun. The Cult frontman talks about coming up as a crooner during the post punk era, journalists mistakenly lumping them in with hair metal, and living through the optics of nostalgia. Astbury also talks about some of the big influences on this album, including Brian Jones, William S Burroughs, and Jack Kerouac, and also dives deep into the ecological and environmental moments that arrive throughout. We also get his takes on recent artists like Yves Tumor and how they’re part of a lineage of artists that thread around Nico & The Velvet Underground, Andy Warhol, and Pablo Picaso.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith