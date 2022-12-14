Watch First Aid Kit pay tribute to Christine McVie with a cover of "Songbird"

First Aid Kit— the Swedish sister duo of Johanna Söderberg and Klara Söderberg— have been affected by the sudden loss of Christine McVie, like so many of us.

So in their dressing room at a tour stop at Cardiff International arena last week, the pair paid tribute to the late Fleetwood Mac member by putting their renowned harmonies to work on a McVie classic.

Watch First Aid Kit play a breathtakingly beautiful version of "Songbird."