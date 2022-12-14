© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Watch First Aid Kit pay tribute to Christine McVie with a cover of "Songbird"

Louisville Public Media | By Mel Fisher
Published December 14, 2022 at 1:56 PM EST
The duo First Aid Kit is sitting on a mirrored dressing room table singing together with one playing guitar.
Olof Grind
/

First Aid Kit— the Swedish sister duo of Johanna Söderberg and Klara Söderberg— have been affected by the sudden loss of Christine McVie, like so many of us.

So in their dressing room at a tour stop at Cardiff International arena last week, the pair paid tribute to the late Fleetwood Mac member by putting their renowned harmonies to work on a McVie classic.

Watch First Aid Kit play a breathtakingly beautiful version of "Songbird."

Music WFPKArts and cultureMusic News
Mel Fisher
Mel is the WFPK morning host. Email Mel at mfisher@lpm.org.
