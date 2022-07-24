© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Three Days Grace's Brad Walst: "We're part of some kind of algorithm".

By Kyle Meredith
Published July 24, 2022 at 8:26 PM EDT
Three Days Grace
Three Days Grace on Anger, Algorithms, and Their 25th Anniversary

Three Days Grace’s Brad Walst sits down with Kyle Meredith to dig into the Canadian band’s 7th studio album, Explosions, which found them writing separately for the first time during lockdown. The bassist discusses the anger heard within the songs and finding ways to continue to tap into that emotion, the big searching questions that populate the lyrics, and the background on “I Am The Weapon”. Walst also shares the story of making a video for “Lifetime” that shines a light on Mayfield, KY (with proceeds going to folks impacted by those tornadoes), and having this new LP speak to their past on this, their 25th anniversary year.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.

