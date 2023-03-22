Membership Drive

© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Donate any amount on Wednesday March 22, 2023, and you'll automatically be entered to win a collection of records from Rhino Records! We have three of every record, so there will be three winners! Each package includes:

  • Doors – L.A. Woman Sessions (4-LP Set) (Limited Edition)
  • Doors – Morrison Hotel Sessions (2-LP Set) (Record Store Day Exclusive)
  • The Cure – Seventeen Seconds (Record Store Day Exclusive)
  • The Cure – Wild Mood Swings (Record Store Day Exclusive)
  • The Songs of Burt Bacharach & Elvis Costello
  • Joni Mitchell – Live at Carnegie Hall, 1969 (Limited Edition)
  • Depeche Mode – Ultra 12” Singles (8-record set)
  • Depeche Mode – Exciter 12” Singles (8-record set)
  • Depeche Mode 101 box set (video and audio from “Live at the Pasadena Rose Bowl June 18, 1988) 

Become a new member and Trees Louisville will plant one tree, up to 100 trees total.

