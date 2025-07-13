Louisville police: No shots fired, no victims after panic near Kentucky Expo Center

Louisville Metro Police say there were no shots fired and no shooting victims identified near the Kentucky State Fairgrounds on Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of an “active aggressor” somewhere in the vicinity of the Kentucky Exposition Center, where the Run 4 Roses Classic, a basketball tournament, was taking place. The nearby Kentucky Kingdom also went on lockdown as police arrived to clear the scene.

Photos and video posted on social media showed officers armed with rifles walking through the amusement park. Some patrons claimed they sheltered in park buildings and restrooms as police looked for a suspect.

Kentucky Venues, the group that oversees the state fairgrounds and expo center, thanked first responders in a statement.

“The facility remains closed at this time,” the statement said. “We are grateful for the swift and coordinated response from the Louisville Metro Police Department, our on-site security personnel, and public safety officials across the city.”

The organizers of the Run 4 Roses Classic also posted on X that the tournament would be suspended for the rest of the day, resuming Monday morning. Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay were also closed the rest of Sunday.

Louisville police officials said the rush of people leaving the area created heavy traffic in the area. A few people allegedly sustained minor injuries while fleeing.