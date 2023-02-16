Metro Council members want to know If Piagentini broke ethics rules

Two Louisville Metro Council members filed emergency legislation Thursday that would urge the city’s ethics commission to examine a colleague’s relationship with a nonprofit that received a $40 million COVID-19 relief grant.

The resolution comes a day after reporting by the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting raised questions about a potential conflict of interest stemming from council member Anthony Piagentini’s ties to the nonprofit, the Louisville Healthcare CEO Council.

Democrats Cindi Fowler and Markus Winkler filed the measure Thursday before the council’s regular meeting. They want the ethics commission to review Piagentini’s involvement in an ordinance passed late last year that allocated $40 million in American Rescue Plan funds to the Healthcare CEO Council for a workforce development project in the Russell neighborhood.

Piagentini, a Republican representing District 19, which includes Middletown, co-sponsored the measure, urged his colleagues to support it, and voted to advance the plan in a committee meeting. Then the nonprofit gave him a job the day after the full council voted to approve the plan.

Piagentini maintains he did nothing wrong. He stressed that he abstained from the final vote before the full council and removed himself as a co-sponsor.

But when he did, he didn’t explain to council members that he was negotiating a job with the Healthcare CEO Council.

The resolution filed by Fowler and Winkler could go for a vote at Thursday's meeting. The measure is non-binding and only “requests that the Louisville Metro Ethics Commission review the actions of Council Member Piagentini in connection with the debate” about the $40 million spending measure.

“In recent days, Metro Council has learned that the potential conflict of interest was a possible consulting arrangement between Council Member Piagentini and the Louisville Healthcare CEO Council,” the resolution states.

Delores Pregliasco, the ethics commission chair, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Piagenti said in an interview earlier this week that he had referred the potential conflict to the ethics commission after a KyCIR reporter started asking questions about it. Piagentini acknowledged he should have “been more proactive” about seeking the ethics commission’s opinion. KyCIR wasn’t able to immediately confirm if the commission was investigating the matter.

The Louisville Metro Government ethics code bars council members from using their official position to secure unwarranted privileges or advantages for anyone. The ethics code defines a conflict of interest as any action, decision or recommendation by a Metro official acting in their official capacity that would benefit the financial or private interests of them or any of their family members.

Metro Council members can be removed by their colleagues from office for “misconduct, incapacity, or willful neglect in the performance of the official duties,” according to the council’s rules.

At least five members have to swear under oath that a colleague has engaged in such behavior to initiate removal proceedings. A two-thirds majority of the 26-member council must vote to oust a member, and anyone removed from the council can appeal to the circuit court.