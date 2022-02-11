© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
LPM Investigations

KyCIR Amplify: A KY Tornado survivor expected FEMA to help. Instead, she got denied

By Jacob Ryan
Published February 11, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST
IMG_9846
Kyla Staple


89.3 WFPL News Louisville · KyCIR Amplify: FEMA denials frustrate KY tornado survivors

Kyla Staple’s Bowling Green home was destroyed when a tornado tore through her neighborhood in December.

A few days after the storm, she applied for assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, whose mission is to help people before, during and after disaster strikes.

But FEMA denied her request.

IMG_9846
Kyla Staple

The deadly tornadoes that swept across western Kentucky, killing 77 people and causing billions of dollars in damages, left thousands of people seeking aid and getting rejected.

The agency denied 87% of the 11,800 applicants who’ve sought assistance through the Individuals and Households Program, which can provide money to help pay for temporary housing, repairs to homes or other critical needs like food.

Staple and her family are now living with her father. She’s stressed, and said FEMA’s denial “minimized what we went through.”

“I just don’t understand,” she said. “They’re really not helping many people, at all.”

To hear Staple tell her story, click the audio player above.

Tags
LPM Investigations Western Kentucky Tornadoes
Jacob Ryan
Jacob Ryan is an award-winning investigative reporter who joined LPM in 2014. Email Jacob at jryan@lpm.org.
See stories by Jacob Ryan