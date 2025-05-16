© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Win Tickets to The Bradley Awards

Louisville Public Media
Published May 16, 2025 at 5:00 PM EDT
The Bradley Awards
The Bradley Awards

90.5 WUOL is a proud sponsor of The Bradley Awards on June 1 at Whitney Hall.

We have your chance to win a pair of tickets to The Bradley Awards produced by Kentucky Performing Arts at Whitney Hall on June 1!
Tags
Classical Giveaways WUOLGiveawaysArts and Culture
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.