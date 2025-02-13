© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Louis Lortie is in Louisville to revel in Ravel

Louisville Public Media | By Daniel Gilliam
Published February 13, 2025 at 5:38 PM EST
Pianist Louis Lortie posing in a studio photo wearing a blue blazer
Elias.photography
Louis Lortie

Canadian pianist Louis Lortie has held a long relationship with Maurice Ravel's music. One of his earliest recital programs was to present the complete works for the Frenchman. Ravel, himself a modest pianist, wrote some of the most difficult music for the instrument, including his Piano Concerto in G major, which Lortie might classify as a predecessor to the idea of world music: with a unified, integrated amalgamation of jazz, music from Spain and Russia, and Ravel's own Basque heritage.

In this conversation he also talks about Ravel's life-long child-like imagination, and I ask Lortie about his involvement in Albanian artist Anri Sala's "Ravel Ravel Interval."

Lortie plays this concerto with the Louisville Orchestra and guest conductor Ken-David Masur this weekend. The programs also include music from Ravel's "Daphnis et Chloé" and Toru Takemitsu's "Star-Isle."

Concert Talks are Friday morning (10 a.m.) with Ken-David Masur and Saturday evening (6:15 p.m.) with Masur and Louis Lortie.
Classical
Daniel Gilliam
Daniel Gilliam is Program Director for LPM Classical. Email Daniel at dgilliam@lpm.org.
See stories by Daniel Gilliam
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.