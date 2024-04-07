Behind the Playlist with Pianist David Korevaar

Musicians are interpreters, performers, and sometimes also detectives. Pianist David Korevaar visited Italy to investigate the pocket-sized manuscript of the Piano Trio by composer Luigi Perrachio, turning it into a performance-ready piece of sheet music. The result is a delightful newly released recording with the Carpe Diem String Quartet. Hear about the adventure, as well as the album’s moving dedication.

Listen to the full interview above and preview the album below.