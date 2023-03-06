© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Classical

Win tickets to Louisville Orchestra Pops: Back to the '80s

Louisville Public Media
Published March 6, 2023 at 5:04 AM EST
Louisville Orchestra Pops conductor Bob Bernhardt wearing an all-black suit, holding a baton on the podium during a performance, directing music
Arnold
/
https://louisvilleorchestra.org/photo-gallery/
Bob Bernhardt

Back to the ’80s is a power-packed evening of the decade’s #1 hit songs, including The Power of Love, Time After Time, Material Girl, Addicted to Love, and many others. Featuring the music of such 80’s iconic stars as Madonna, Debbie Gibson, Huey Lewis & The News, Phil Collins, Queen, Joe Cocker, and others, Back to the ’80s contains all-new arrangements by Grammy-winner Jeff Tyzik and features three incredible vocalists.

Visit LouisvilleOrchestra.org for any COVID safety protocol prior to attending this performance.

Enter your name below for your chance to win. Winners will be notified by email.

Tags
Classical Giveaways
Related Content