© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Win Tickets to Roald Dahl's Matilda

Louisville Public Media
Published June 13, 2025 at 5:00 PM EDT
Roald Dahl's Matilda
Roald Dahl's Matilda by Derby Dinner Playhouse

Derby Dinner Playhouse presents Roald Dahl's Matilda running from July 2 - August 10.

We have your chance to win a pair of tickets to Roald Dahl's Matilda at Derby Dinner Playhouse on July 12!
Tags
Classical Giveaways WUOLGiveawaysArts and Culture
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.