Chanukah music from Chicago and around the world

Chanukah starts on Sunday and we'll have a couple of specials to get you in the mood for your festivities!

Jonathan Miller directs Chicago a cappella in traditional Jewish tunes, along with new works from Stacy Garrop, Bob Applebaum's new version of "Haneirot Halalu," and selections from the "Hallel Suite" by London-based Daniel Tunkel. A Chanukah Celebration: Sunday at 10pm.

WQXR’s Naomi Lewin takes us on a journey around the globe with traditions from the Balkans, Central Asia, Uganda, and more! Featuring music from New York-based ensembles East of the River, Shashmaqam, and the Marty Levitt Klezmer Orchestra. A Chanukah Celebration Across the Globe: Monday at 10pm.