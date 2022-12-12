© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Chanukah music from Chicago and around the world

Louisville Public Media | By Daniel Gilliam
Published December 12, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST
Chanukah starts on Sunday and we'll have a couple of specials to get you in the mood for your festivities!

Jonathan Miller directs Chicago a cappella in traditional Jewish tunes, along with new works from Stacy Garrop, Bob Applebaum's new version of "Haneirot Halalu," and selections from the "Hallel Suite" by London-based Daniel Tunkel. A Chanukah Celebration: Sunday at 10pm.

WQXR’s Naomi Lewin takes us on a journey around the globe with traditions from the Balkans, Central Asia, Uganda, and more! Featuring music from New York-based ensembles East of the River, Shashmaqam, and the Marty Levitt Klezmer Orchestra. A Chanukah Celebration Across the Globe: Monday at 10pm.

