Chanukah celebrations from around the world...and Chicago

Celebrate the Festival of Lights with WUOL! We'll have traditional Hebrew songs as well as music by Samuel Adler, Stacy Garrop, David Ludwig and more throughout the eight days, highlights on Voices Carry with Laura Atkinson (weekdays at 7pm), and specials featuring music from Eastern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Balkans, Central Asia, Africa, and the ensemble Chicago a cappella.

December 7 at 10pm: A Chanukah Celebration with Chicago a cappella

December 14 at 10pm: A Chanukah Celebration Across the Globe

Chicago a cappella

Also! Check out the latest Bluegrass Schmooze episode with Louisville Orchestra Music Director Teddy Abrams talking about Jewish composers’ place in the American music tradition.