WFPK Song of the Day: The Linda Lindas "All In My Head"

The kids are alright. The all-girl band The Linda Lindas announced their forthcoming sophomore album, No Obligation, with the lead single “All In My Head.” The album will be released October 11 via Epitaph Records.

The young Asian and Latinx group are sisters Lucia and Mila de la Garza, their cousin Eloise Wong, and their family friend Bela Salazar. “When we started the band, it wasn’t the intention to be famous,” Lucia shared. “We liked playing music and performing music and just doing covers of songs we really loved. It was fun.” The band recently opened for the Rolling Stones in Los Angeles, and will soon be going on tour with Green Day.

“It has the most indie vibes we’ve leaned into so far because it was written on an acoustic guitar”, says Lucia, who wrote and sings on the new song. “Recording it was really fun, full of lots of dancing in the studio. “I wrote ‘All In My Head,’ from the perspective of a book character, which kinda brought us out of our comfort zone.” That character that inspired the song was in the book My Year of Rest And Relaxation, that she read while touring last year. “It felt like a break from reality, which we don’t usually find ourselves writing about.”

Watch the reality-altering, psychedelic music video directed by James Wyatt below.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.

