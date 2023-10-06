listen hear! Song of the Day: Sarah Jarosz "Jealous Moon"

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Sarah Jarosz announced her upcoming new album, Polaroid Lovers, with the release of the video for the lead single, “Jealous Moon.” The track will be the album opener and finds her leaning into a harder edged electric territory than the acoustic sound for she’s best known for.

“I wrote this song with (producer) Daniel Tashian in Monteagle, Tennessee, on a screened-in porch with birds chirping all around. It was a warm summer afternoon,” Jarosz shared in a press release. “It started as a quiet melody on ukulele and nylon string guitar, but when we got to the studio, it became something much more powerful. It’s a song about the times when the parts of ourselves that we try to keep hidden rise to the surface, and we have no choice but to ride the wave. “

“Sometimes that means doing your own thing to figure it out so you can emerge stronger on the other side,” she added. “It’s not about the end of a relationship, but rather a moment of self-reflection and a promise to keep showing up even when things get tough. Once Daniel played the opening riff on piano, I knew it had to open the album. I’m always seeking to push myself into new sonic territory, and this song gave me permission to not hold back.”

Polaroid Lovers is set for release January 26, 2024 on Rounder Records.

