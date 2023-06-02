© 2023 Louisville Public Media

In the Pocket is Moving to Saturday Nights!

Louisville Public Media | By Lady Dee
Published June 2, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT
Destiny Carter (Lady Dee), Canva
In the Pocket moving to Saturday nights at 10pm

In the Pocket is moving to Saturday Nights with the same jazz, funk and soul selections from your host, Lady Dee. Now with an extra hour of music from 10pm -midnight! This Saturday on ITP is the first segment of The Dig. The Dig, airing every 1st Saturday of the month, features vinyl selects from local jazz musicians, community members and regional ITP listeners, showcases the jazz+ albums in their life that's made an impact.

Want to be featured on The Dig? Email your selects to dcarter@lpm.org

Lady Dee
Lady Dee is the host of In the Pocket on WFPK. Email her at dcarter@lpm.org.
