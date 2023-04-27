© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Judy Collins: "If you have the alpha woman gene, you're gonna do it, whatever it is."

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published April 27, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT
Judy_collins_Trent_A.jpg

The legendary artist talks about performing Wildflowers, staring down Mitch McConnell, and her next LP

Judy Collins joins Kyle Meredith to talk about her Grammy nominated album, Spellbound, and being an honoree at the upcoming She Rocks Awards. The legendary singer-songwriter tells us about some of her recent songs that were inspired by Thomas Merton, the importance of her time in Colorado and Greenwich Village, and peace and war as evergreen topics. Collins also discusses why she’s been performing her 1967 album Wildflowers in full, staring down Mitch McConnell at a recent Washington DC event, having the True Stories & Other Dreams LP turn 50, and piecing together her next record.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith