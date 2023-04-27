Judy Collins: "If you have the alpha woman gene, you're gonna do it, whatever it is."

Judy Collins joins Kyle Meredith to talk about her Grammy nominated album, Spellbound, and being an honoree at the upcoming She Rocks Awards. The legendary singer-songwriter tells us about some of her recent songs that were inspired by Thomas Merton, the importance of her time in Colorado and Greenwich Village, and peace and war as evergreen topics. Collins also discusses why she’s been performing her 1967 album Wildflowers in full, staring down Mitch McConnell at a recent Washington DC event, having the True Stories & Other Dreams LP turn 50, and piecing together her next record.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.