Danny Pudi on Mythic Quest, Community: The Movie, Wu-Tang, & A Tribe Called Quest
The actor takes us inside season 3 of the Apple TV+ series and why his character relates to Wile E. Coyote
Danny Pudi drops by to talk with Kyle Meredith about season three of Mythic Quest. The actor tells us about directing an episode for the first time, playing a reformed version of his character, and why he keeps Wile E. Coyote in mind when playing Brad. Pudi also gives us an update of the Community movie, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and some of his favorite musicians, including Wu-Tang Clan, The Roots, A Tribe Called Quest, and Alan Parson Project’s Sirius (because the Chicago Bulls, of course).
Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.