Ag. Commissioner Ryan Quarles says he expects a smooth transition as he takes over an agency previously housed in Gov. Beshear’s office.
Rick Murdock drives past his neighbors on rural back roads in southwest Calloway County, Kentucky, most days in his pickup truck, where he’ll pass by some…
Ohio Valley Anti-Hunger Advocates Worry Region Overlooked In Over $1 Billion Federal Food Box ProgramA new federal program is buying more than $1 billion in farm products like dairy, produce and meat and sending food boxes to needy families.
Kentucky's agriculture commissioner facilitates and promotes the state's $5.9 billion agriculture industry that has more than 75,000 workers.
A recent survey showed a large majority of the country’s farmers still support Trump. Yet some are questioning Trump’s trade tactics.
Each of the sites will have an opportunity to debut their newly planted hemp, which is expected to sprout in time for Hemp History Week.
The Kentucky founder of the outdoors app Go Wild has a few ideas about how to create a new space for hunters — new and old.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday details of a second round of aid totaling $16 billion for farmers affected by the trade war with China.
Ohio Valley farmers say the latest tariff escalation between the Trump administration and China could continue to hurt their businesses.
Some Ohio Valley businesses are betting big on CBD sales. But there’s little evidence for the health claims, and researchers worry that CBD sales are far ahead of the science.