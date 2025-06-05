So You Think You Know West Virginia, Kentucky, and Tennessee...trivia!

Are you well-versed in the culture, industry, and policies of our region? Test your knowledge with reporters from public media stations across all three states, all collaborators with Louisville Public Media in NPR’s Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom.

Grab a team and get ready to prove your smarts!

Thursday, July 17 at Zanzabar, 2100 South Preston Street



6pm: Appetizers and final sign up

6:30pm-8:00pm: Trivia

This event is free, but space is limited. Register today to ensure your team's spot!