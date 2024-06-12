RESCHEDULED: "An Evening with Ira Glass: Seven Things I’ve Learned"

New Date Announcement: Saturday, October 19, 2024

"An Evening with Ira Glass: Seven Things I've Learned" originally scheduled for Saturday, June 1, 2024, has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. The show will take place in the Brown Theatre at 315 West Broadway.

Your tickets will be re-issued for the new date. If you are unable to attend the new date, you have until Friday, July 5, 2024 at 6:00 p.m., to request a refund.

If you have any questions, please contact the Kentucky Performing Arts Box Office, 502.584.7777 or info@kentuckyperformingarts.org.

******************************************************************************************

Louisville Public Media and Kentucky Performing Arts present “Seven Things I’ve Learned,” An Evening with Ira Glass live at the Brown Theatre on Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. Ira Glass live in Louisville is made possible with presenting support from KTC Construction and Angel's Envy Distillery.

Ira Glass is the creator, producer and host of This American Life, the iconic weekly public radio program with millions of listeners around the world. Using audio clips, music, and video, Ira Glass delivers a unique talk; sharing lessons from his life and career in storytelling: What inspires him to create? What drives his passion? How have failures and successes informed his decisions? During his presentation, Ira Glass will mix stories live onstage and help his audience better follow the creative process of one of our foremost storytellers.

“It's hard to make something that's interesting. It's really, really hard. It's like a law of nature, a law of aerodynamics, that anything that's written or anything that's created wants to be mediocre. The natural state of all writing is mediocrity... So what it takes to make anything more than mediocre is such an act of will...” ― Ira Glass

Tickets start at $40.25 and are available now at KentuckyPerformingArts.org. A limited number of VIP tickets are available, which includes a meet-and-greet prior to the show for $115.00.

This American Life airs on 89.3 WFPL Saturdays at 1:00 p.m and Sundays at 4:00 p.m.

About Louisville Public Media

Louisville Public Media (LPM) is an independent, community supported not-for-profit corporation serving our community with three distinct public radio stations, and an investigative unit: 89.3 WFPL News Louisville provides local, national and international news, public affairs and cultural programming; 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville is our city’s only classical music radio station; 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville showcases independent, alternative music and an array of musical genres; and the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting (KyCIR) shines the light of accountability on the people and institutions in power. Louisville Public Media is also a proud member of the Kentucky Public Radio Network. Stream all stations live at LPM.org.

About Kentucky Performing Arts

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of connecting and inspiring through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth’s tourism and local economy, contributing more than $15.8 million in an average year with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

Three locations in Louisville make up the family of venues under the Kentucky Performing Arts umbrella:

· The Kentucky Center at 501 W. Main St.

· The Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway

· Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, 724 Brent St.