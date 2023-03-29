91.9 WFPK and Waterfront Park Announce 21st Season of WFPK Waterfront Wednesday

91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville and Waterfront Park are proud to announce the 21st season of WFPK Waterfront Wednesday . Louisville’s favorite concert series returns on Wednesday, April 26, with Durand Jones (9 p.m.), Ruen Brothers (7:30 p.m.) and Producing A Kind Generation (6 p.m.). Proceeds from WFPK Waterfront Wednesday benefit Louisville Public Media and Waterfront Park.

The free concerts take place on the Big Four Lawn in Louisville’s Waterfront Park. The Big Four Lawn is located next to the Big Four Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge. This season, WFPK Waterfront Wednesday will also coincide with the tenth anniversary of the Big Four Bridge. The shows open at 5 p.m., with music beginning promptly at 6 p.m.

New this year will be Waterfront KidsDay, a dedicated area for kids and families to do hands-on activities and fun. Waterfront KidsDay will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. during each month’s show and is made possible with support from Francis Parker School and Kentucky Science Center .

“We’re thrilled to bring exciting new features to this iconic concert to help celebrate its 21st birthday,” said LPM President and CEO Stephen George. “We look forward to celebrating with our community this season.”

“Waterfront Park is excited to once again host WFPK Waterfront Wednesdays,” Deborah Bilitski, executive director of Waterfront Park, said. “As we celebrate ten years of bringing people together with the Big Four Bridge, we cannot think of a more perfect backdrop for this series that allows everyone in our community to come together in celebration of music.”

2023 Season Dates and Artists :

April 26 - Durand Jones , Ruen Brothers and Producing A Kind Generation

May 31 - Charley Crockett , Sunny War and Bibelhauser Brothers

June 28 - The Hold Steady , TBA and Turbo Nut

July 26 - Steven Page of Barenaked Ladies , Supreme Beings of Leisure and Jameron

August 30 - TBA, Darlingside and Anemic Royalty

September 27 - Back 2 Mac , Sheryl Rouse Band and Sweet G & The Shine

WFPK Waterfront Wednesday is produced by Louisville Public Media and Waterfront Park. The event is made possible by the generous support of High Noon , KAIRE , Passport Health Plan by Molina Health Care , Republic Bank and The University of Louisville .

Special thanks to contributing members of Louisville Public Media and Waterfront Park.

Parking Information

Waterfront parking information is available here . The Republic Bank Easy Ride Trolley De Ville will offer free trolley service from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Parkside Bikes is also returning this year with bike parking on-site.

Event details can be found at LPM.org/WaterfrontWednesday .

About WFPK Waterfront Wednesday®

Waterfront Park and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville first partnered in 2002 to produce an innovative concert series that showcased local and emerging national recording artists as heard on radio station 91.9 WFPK. Each free concert attracts audiences to enjoy music on the river in a family-friendly park atmosphere with a cash bar, local food trucks and upscale festival fare.

The event has become a thriving city institution, drawing thousands to Waterfront Park and helping Louisville secure an international award as a top city for festivals. In addition, the Southeast Tourism Society has named WFPK Waterfront Wednesday as one of their Top 20 Events. Previous acts include Old Crow Medicine Show, My Morning Jacket, Over the Rhine, Todd Snider, Iron and Wine, The Mavericks, The Avett Brothers, Nappy Roots and many others. View the complete lineups from previous years here .

Outside alcohol is prohibited. No coolers, no glass or pets allowed in the event area of the Big Four Lawn and the adjacent park areas.