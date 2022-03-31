91.9 WFPK and Waterfront Park Announce the 20th Season of WFPK Waterfront Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky – 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville and Waterfront Park are proud to announce the 20th season of WFPK Waterfront Wednesday. Louisville’s favorite concert series returns on Wednesday, April 27, with Nappy Roots (9 p.m.), Neal Francis (7:30 p.m.) and Kiana & the Sun Kings (6 p.m.). Nappy Roots is also celebrating the 20th Anniversary of “Watermelon, Chicken & Gritz,” their debut release on Atlantic Records.

The free concerts take place on the Big Four Lawn in Louisville’s Waterfront Park. The Big Four Lawn is located next to the Big Four Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge. The shows open at 5 p.m., with music beginning promptly at 6 p.m.

“We’re super excited for the season, and to join our friends and community of music lovers at the waterfront!,” WFPK program director Stacy Owen said.

“WFPK Waterfront Wednesday is one of the longest-running events at Waterfront Park, but that’s just part of why we’re so excited for the season,” said Deborah Bilitski, president and executive director of Waterfront Park. “It’s such a great example of what makes events at the park special – it’s inclusive, it’s celebratory, and it’s just so much fun.”

2022 Season Dates and Artists:

April 27 - Nappy Roots, Neal Francis, Kiana & the Sun Kings

May 25 - TBA, Maggie Rose, Phourist & the Photons

June 29 - War, Bendigo Fletcher, Wombo

July 27 - TBA, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Routine Caffeine

August 31 - TBA, TBA, Mark Charles

September 28 - Yonder Mountain String Band, Hot Brown Smackdown, Houseplant

WFPK Waterfront Wednesday is produced by Louisville Public Media and the Waterfront Park. The event is made possible by the generous support of KAIRE, Miller Lite, Passport Health Plan by Molina Health Care, Republic Bank and The University of Louisville.

Special thanks to contributing members of Louisville Public Media and Waterfront Park.

COVID Safety

Providing a safe event for artists, attendees and staff is our top priority. We will continue to monitor and follow guidance provided by the CDC. Updates and information will be posted on WFPK.org/WaterfrontWednesday and shared on the WFPK Facebook page.

Parking Information

Waterfront parking information is available here. The Republic Bank Easy Ride Trolley De Ville will offer free trolley service located at the parking lot across from the Great Lawn and the Bats Stadium and will operate from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Parkside Bikes is also returning this year with bike parking on-site.

About WFPK Waterfront Wednesday®

Waterfront Park and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville first partnered in 2002 to produce an innovative concert series that showcased local and emerging national recording artists as heard on radio station 91.9 WFPK. Each free concert attracts audiences to enjoy music on the river in a family-friendly park atmosphere with a cash bar, local food trucks and upscale festival fare.

The event has become a thriving city institution, drawing thousands to Waterfront Park and helping Louisville secure an international award as a top city for festivals. In addition, the Southeast Tourism Society has named WFPK Waterfront Wednesday as one of their Top 20 Events. Previous acts include Old Crow Medicine Show, My Morning Jacket, Over the Rhine, Todd Snider, Iron and Wine, The Mavericks, The Avett Brothers and many others. View the complete lineups from previous years here.

Outside alcohol is prohibited. No coolers, no glass or pets allowed in the event area of the Big Four Lawn and the adjacent park areas. Proceeds from WFPK Waterfront Wednesday benefit WFPK, part of Louisville Public Media, and Waterfront Park.

About Louisville Public Media:

Louisville Public Media (LPM) is an independent, community supported not-for-profit corporation serving our community with three distinct public radio stations, and an investigative unit: 89.3 WFPL News Louisville provides local, national and international news, public affairs and cultural programming; 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville is our city’s only classical music radio station; 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville showcases independent, alternative music and an array of musical genres; and the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting (KyCIR) shines the light of accountability on the people and institutions in power.

Louisville Public Media is also a proud member of the Kentucky Public Radio Network and manager of the Ohio Valley ReSource, a regional journalism collaborative reporting on economic and social change in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia.

About Waterfront Park:

Waterfront Park is a treasured community asset and home to some of Louisville’s most exciting celebrations. Once a wasteland of scrap yards and heavy industrial uses, Waterfront Park is now a vibrant 85-acre green space that welcomes over 2.2 million visitors each year. As the most utilized urban park in the city, it’s a place where Louisville comes together to celebrate our unique sense of community. Waterfront Park is a non-profit public park made possible by the generosity of Waterfront supporters.