Race and Democracy: ‘You already have what it takes to run for office’

Production was well underway on this season of Race Unwrapped when America experienced what our guest just calls “The Switch.” President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, and suddenly we were witnessing a history-making presidential run by Vice President Kamala Harris. So we reached out to Emerge, a national organization dedicated to recruiting, training, and empowering Democratic women to run for office. And as it turns out, Harris herself is a main character in Emerge’s origin story. While they didn’t formally train her, helping Harris with her first-ever campaign inspired Emerge’s cofounders to create the organization. A’shanti Gholar, president of Emerge, joins us for this special bonus episode, to unwrap the challenges and rewards of being a Black woman running for office.