Coming soon: 'Race Unwrapped' explores race and democracy

Race and Democracy: 'How do we stop these Black folk from voting?'

Since the 15th Amendment gave Black men the right to vote in 1870, policy makers have thrown obstacles between marginalized voters and the ballot box. The tactics may change, but the erosion of democracy is relentless. Dr. Carol Anderson is a historian, educator and the author of "One Person, No Vote: How Voter Suppression is Destroying Our Democracy." She joins us to help connect the dots between historical and modern factors that keep Black voters from being heard.