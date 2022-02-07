Corinne Boyer, Ohio Valley ReSource
Geography and distance present challenges for flood victims who’ve lost transportation and live far away from grocery stores, health clinics and schools.
Demand for abortion in the region hasn’t gone away, but people now have to travel even farther to access it.
Inflation and the limited supply of affordable housing have been major challenges for refugees and the agencies that support them.
Inconsistent laws and tracking systems make it difficult to count intimate partner violence deaths in the Ohio ValleyAdvocates want more access to usable intimate partner violence death data and to close loopholes in laws meant to protect survivors.