© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ohio Valley ReSource

Communities like Fleming-Neon, KY have long depending on coal mining for jobs. Those jobs left many residents with permanently diseased lungs.
Justin Hicks
/
News
It’s been decades since toxic dust rules for mines have improved. Lawmakers are taking notice.
Justin Hicks
Black lung has surged in Appalachia in recent years. Research has tied the epidemic to silica dust, which can burrow deep into miners’ lungs.
cropped- our444million prison protest at SOAR (1)
News
A proposed prison in Letcher County reopens old divides
Katie Myers, Ohio Valley ReSource
10262022_MitchForSaleHouse_EKYVoterTurnout_byJustinHicks-1024x684-1.jpg
Justin Hicks
/
News
Three months after flooding, eastern Kentuckians worry about low voter turnout
Justin Hicks
Load More