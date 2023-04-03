Prescribed burning in the Daniel Boone expected to continue in April

The spring season across Kentucky can find some smokey conditions over the landscape. Some of that is intentionally prescribed burning activities. Tim Eling is a public affairs officer with the Forest Service. He said the controlled burns serve an environmental purpose.

“And the point is to burn up some of the vegetation on the ground, some of the debris. The benefits include things like reducing fuel that’s on the ground so that there’s not a more catastrophic wildfire later in the year,” said Eling.

Eling said the prescribed burning, in areas controlled by roads, streams, and lakes, is only undertaken during very specific weather conditions.

In addition to reducing fuel on the ground that could spur on an uncontrolled wildfire, Eling said prescribed burns can mean wildlife habitat improvement and rejuvenating tree species.