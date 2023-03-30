Accident involving two Ft. Campbell Black Hawk helicopters claims lives of nine people

Nine service members from Ft. Campbell have died in a crash involving two Army Black Hawk helicopters in western Kentucky. The crash happened in Trigg County around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

In a news conference at Ft. Campbell Thursday morning, the deputy commander of the 101st Airborne Division said the Blackhawk helicopters perform medical evacuations and were on a routine training mission.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called it a tough and tragic day. He said the state would do everything it could to support the families of those killed.

“We are blessed to live in the freest country on planet Earth, but we must remember that freedom relies on those willing to serve, some of which pay the ultimate price,” Beshear said.

Those on board the helicopters didn’t issue calls for help before the crash and weather conditions were favorable in the area when the accident occurred.

Brig. Gen. John Lubas, the 101st Airborne deputy commander, said Thursday that the helicopters were “flying a multi-ship formation, two ships, under night vision goggles at night.”

The military choppers went down in a large field near a residential area and there were no injuries on the ground.

Ft. Campbell hasn’t released the identities of the crash victims.

The helicopters had flight recorders, which Army officials hope will provide some answers. A team from Ft. Rucker, Alabama, that specializes in aircraft safety and investigations was headed to the scene.

Two Tennessee National Guard pilots died in February when the Black Hawk helicopters they were in crashed in Alabama during a training exercise.

This story will be updated.