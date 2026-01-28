Unhoused man in Louisville dies of hypothermia after being found outside

A Louisville man who was known to live outdoors in the Russell neighborhood died Saturday, as a significant winter storm moved into the area.

Mayor Craig Greenberg said Wednesday that the man reportedly found outside in the freezing cold over the weekend was 55-year-old Richard Marshall. He was taken to Jewish Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The coroner's report listed his preliminary cause of death as “consistent with hypothermia.”

Greenberg warned residents that Louisville will continue to experience dangerously low temperatures in the coming days.

“There is literally ice in the Ohio River right now,” the mayor said in a video posted to social media. “Please, check on loved ones, family, friends, neighbors. We have folks out there that can provide assistance … helping others who are outside and bringing them in.”

Marshall was a beloved presence in the Russell neighborhood who spent much of his time around a local tire shop, according to a WDRB report. A friend told the TV station he was “a real intelligent young man” who had fallen on hard times after witnessing a traumatic event.

Multiple homeless shelters in Louisville have expanded their overnight capacity during this severe winter weather event. There are around 100 additional beds available, according to the Coalition for the Homeless.

The nonprofit St. John Center and Volunteers of America Mid-States have also received funding from the city to put people experiencing homelessness in hotel rooms temporarily.

Greenberg said Metro’s Homeless Engagement and Assessment Response (HEART) Team is also available to provide rides to shelter. Many public libraries are also open now during normal business hours to provide people with an opportunity to warm up.

Anyone who wants assistance for themselves or someone they know can call the HEART Team at (502) 574-5050 or use St. John Center’s online outreach referral form.