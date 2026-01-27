Louisville’s first medical marijuana dispensary to open this weekend

The first medical marijuana dispensary in Louisville will open its doors this weekend in the Highlands neighborhood, according to a press release.

Officials with the company known as Kentucky Alternative Care say it’s received approval from the Kentucky Office of Medical Cannabis to become Jefferson County’s first medical cannabis dispensary.

It will provide registered patients access to state-compliant, lab-tested medical cannabis, according to the release. Founders Dr. Su Kang and Dustin Stanley say they will use a patient-guided model to help Kentuckians navigate the state’s medical cannabis program.

“Our goal is to provide safe, effective, and premium medical cannabis in an environment

patients can trust,” said Kang in a press release. Kang is also listed as a dentist at Smile Louisville .

Jefferson County Clerk David Yates, a former Democratic state senator, congratulated the dispensary in a Facebook post earlier this month .

“As a state senator, I proudly championed and co-sponsored the legislation that made medical marijuana legal in our state,” Yates said. “Seeing that work come to fruition - improving access to care for patients who need it most - was a truly proud moment.”

The grand opening of Kentucky Alternative Care is on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is located at 2401-B Bardstown Road.