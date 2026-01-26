Safety, warmth tips for the cold and snow in Louisville and Southern Indiana

Dangerously cold temperatures are predicted in Louisville and Southern Indiana this week, with meteorologists warning of very low raw and wind chill forecasts.

The recent snow and sleet from the major storm system that affected states from New Mexico to Maine add another layer of danger.

The National Weather Service recommends:

bringing pets indoors

dressing in layers and covering exposed skin

limiting outdoor activities

checking on neighbors and loved ones

Snow safety

Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges said late last week crews had brined the streets and prepared plows, with plans for continuous shifts throughout the snow. But she acknowledged hazards would remain.

“The best thing they can do is stay home during the event,” she said.

In Louisville, Emergency Services Director Jody Meiman shared a similar message.

“If you absolutely have to get out, build yourself a survival kit, you know, for your car,” he said. “Take some snacks, take some bottled water, charge your phone before you go. Make sure your gas tanks are full today.”

Staying warm

The largest instance of power outages was across the southern part of Kentucky. But extreme cold will continue to tax power systems this week.

Louisville Fire Chief Brian O’Neill cautioned against using an oven or stove for heat. He also advised against space heaters. To use them more safely, keep them at least three feet away from drapes, furniture and pets.

“If you are concerned about your home being able to keep up with the heat, we ask you, please get out the extra blankets, get out the extra clothes,” O’Neill said last week.

Charlestown Elementary School, in Indiana, is one of the places identified by Clark County Emergency Management that could serve as an emergency shelter if there are prolonged power outages.

Hodges said the city is prepared to activate the Charlestown Cares Network if needed. That program helps people with things such as snow removal or getting to necessary appointments.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said four libraries will be open Monday for warming centers from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Newburg, Western, Southwest Regional and St. Matthews.

Bridges of Hope Neighborhood Place and the NorthWest Neighborhood Place will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Further preparations

In Louisville, officials say they are in contact with the Red Cross and will open an emergency shelter, if widespread power outages occur. Floyd County will also work with the Red Cross if needed.

Clarksville Public Safety Director Mark Palmer said the town could open the Clarksville Community Center on Sam Gwin Drive as an emergency shelter. They also have multiple other locations as backups or overflow options.

Officials have tapped sites in different parts of Clark County that can open if needed. Those will be announced via social media, local media and the Clark County alert system.

For assistance, Clark County residents can call the Emergency Operations Center at (812) 252-4195 or non-emergency dispatch at (812) 246-0357. They can also go to public safety locations, like fire departments, to get connected to help.

Other safety tips

Louisville Metro Health and Wellness recommends having supplies on hand such as disposable dishes, medications and baby formula, portable radios, warm clothes and blankets, flashlights and batteries and a first-aid kit.

During and after the storm, the department recommends checking on neighbors, properly ventilating heat sources, keeping generators at least 20 feet from homes and being careful when shoveling snow.

The New Albany Police Department advised drivers to clean snow and ice from cars before they leave to prevent additional hazards. Officials said to turn lights on for added visibility, and slow down on bridges, which freeze faster than other roadways.

The Louisville and New Albany Fire Departments ask residents to clear a three-foot space around hydrants for accessibility.

Information about traffic conditions in Indiana is at 511in.org and Kentucky at goky.ky.gov .

To get emergency alerts in Southern Indiana text “ClarkWxAlerts” to 226-787 in Clark County or “Floyd” to 99411 for Floyd County.

To get emergency alerts in Louisville, text “LENSAlert" to 67283. For non-emergency assistance, call 311 or use Louisville’s free Metro311 app.

More information on assistance including shelter and other needs such as food and housing is at 211.org or by calling 211 in Louisville and Southern Indiana.

Warming centers and emergency shelters

Louisville

Operation White Flag

Salvation Army, 911 S. Brook St.

For single men and women

Check-in: Women at 5:30 p.m., men at 6 p.m.

Reservations: Call (502) 637-2337, 10 a.m.–1 p.m., optional but guarantees a bed

Wayside Christian Mission, 432 E. Jefferson St.

For single men, women, and families

No reservations required during White Flag; first come, first served

Daytime Warming Centers

Hope Rescued, 2833 Garfield Ave.

9 a.m.– 4 p.m.

(928) 277-7206

Exodus Family Ministries, 2020 Garrs Ln.

10:30 a.m.– 4 p.m.

(502) 614-8544

Louisville Free Public Library branches

Click for a list of locations and hours

Community centers

Click for a list of locations and hours

Neighborhood Places

Click for a list of locations and contact information

The city also has three approved extreme weather shelters. More information on these and day shelters is on Louisville’s snow resource page .

Southern Indiana

Warming centers

Floyd County Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany

Mon-Thurs 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Avenues Recovery Center, 4601 Medical Plaza Way, Clarksville

White Flag operations

Homeless Coalition White Flag Emergency Shelter, 4007 Grant Line Rd., New Albany