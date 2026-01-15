Arts, Culture, Et Cetera: What to do in Louisville this midwinter

In Arts, Culture Et Cetera , arts and culture reporter Giselle Rhoden shares ideas for what to do in Louisville’s arts scene.

Here are some affordable events happening this weekend.

Out Loud Louisville

Out Loud Louisville — formerly known as Girls Rock Louisville — is a local nonprofit hoping to create the next generation of women in music.

On Thursday, OLL will host its open house at Whirling Tiger* at 6:30 p.m. to unveil its plans for the year and more information about its adult and kid rock camps.

Local bands Best Girl, Future Fossils and The Delighters will perform some of their music starting at 7:15 p.m. This event is for those 18 years and older.

KMAC Night at the Museum

KMAC Contemporary Art Museum is planning a new way to spruce up a night with friends.

With the purchase of a ticket to Night at the Museum on Saturday from 6-9 p.m., participants get a free cocktail, admission to KMAC’s current exhibitions, a guided tour and a print-making and button-making experience. Ticket holders must be at least 21 years old.

Louisville Rock Lottery

At Headliners Music Hall, 25 local musicians will become five new bands in one night.

WFPK is hosting the Louisville Rock Lottery for its fifth year on Saturday at Headliners Music Hall at 10 p.m. The artists will split into five groups, and each one will spend the day writing songs to perform live that night.

“A lot of them have probably never played with each other or written together or anything like that,” said WFPK host Laura Shine. “Nobody knows what's going to happen or what you're going to hear.”

Some performers include Tom Blankenship of My Morning Jacket, Jay Mitchell of Nelly Pearl and Sydney Sleadd & The Swarm, Samantha Brenzel of Shimona, Ellie Ruth of Hot Brown Smackdown and Childish Gambino drummer Danny Markham.

Some of the proceeds will benefit Team Kentucky’s Emergency Relief Fund, where the state takes donations for victims of natural disasters.

Lunar New Year celebration

2026 is the year of the horse in the Chinese zodiac.

On Sunday, Asia Institute—Crane House is hosting a free celebration at the Speed Art Museum from 1-4 p.m. with free food, live performances and more.

MLK Day Celebration

In celebration of Martin Luther King Day, Kentucky Performing Arts’* Artsreach program hosts Keepers of the Dream: Beyond the Dream on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. It begins with a community festival in KPA’s main lobby and ends with a short play with music, dance and spoken word.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg will also award two Louisvillians with this year’s Freedom Award .

Neko Case

On Tuesday, Virginia native and singer-songwriter Neko Case comes to Louisville for a show at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall at 8 p.m. with punk band Des Demonas , presented by WFPK.

“She's always amazing,” Shine said about the artist.

Case began her winter tour last week to showcase her latest album, “Neon Grey Midnight Green.”

*Whirling Tiger and Kentucky Performing Arts provide support to Louisville Public Media. In accordance with our ethics policy, funding has no influence on our editorial decisions.