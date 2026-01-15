Here’s who’s filed for the primary in Southern Indiana so far

More than 30 people have filed to run in the primary for state or county offices in Southern Indiana in the first week.

The filing period closes Feb. 6.

Clark County Republican Sheriff Scottie Maples and Floyd County Republican Sheriff Steve Bush have both filed for a second term, and will face challengers this year, though Maples does not currently have a primary opponent.

Floyd Superior Court 3 is also drawing interest, as longtime Democratic Judge Maria Granger is not seeking reelection.

Here are the people who had filed as of Wednesday afternoon:

Clark County

Assessor

Republican Butch Love is running for reelection to the Clark County assessor’s seat.

Clerk

Republican Ryan Lynch is seeking a second term, and has no primary challengers so far.

County Commissioners

District 3

Republican Scott Hawkins was the only candidate to have filed for the District 3 seat as of Wednesday. It’s currently held by longtime Republican commissioner Bryan Glover, who told LPM News he isn’t running for reelection this year.

County Council

Six people have filed for spots on the Clark County Council, including two looking to unseat incumbents.

District 1

Democratic Council Member Teah Williams-Hampton is seeking election to a seat she’s held for more than a year. She was caucused into the District 1 spot in late 2024 after the death of longtime member Barbara Hollis.

District 2

Republican incumbent Ron Grooms is seeking election in District 2. He was selected by caucus to serve after Republican Darci Schiller was elected to the Clarksville Town Council.

District 3



Brian Lenfert, Republican incumbent

Jacob Horton, Republican

District 4



David Abbott, Republican incumbent

Nate Combs, Republican

Sheriff

Republican Sheriff Scottie Maples is seeking a second term and while he doesn’t currently have a primary opponent, he could face a repeat challenger in November.

Democrat Ed Byers, who lost to Maples in 2022, will face Democrat Tim Deeringer — and potentially others — in the May primary.

Prosecutor

Republican Prosecutor Jeremy Mull is currently running unopposed for a fourth term.

Recorder

Republican Steve Gill is seeking reelection as county recorder.

Surveyor

Brian Dixon, a Republican, is seeking election to the surveyor’s seat.

Treasurer

Republican Danny Yost is running for another term as county treasurer.

Floyd County

Assessor

Republican Terry Watson is running for the assessor’s seat.

Auditor

Republican incumbent Diana Topping is seeking a new term as Floyd County auditor.

Clerk

Republican candidate Steve Burks, chair of the Floyd County Republican Party, has filed for the clerk’s seat. He’s married to current Clerk Danita Burks, who’s finishing her second term.

County commissioners

District 1

Republican Al Knable is running for reelection to the county commissioners District 1 seat.

County council

District 2

Republican John Banet is running for the District 2 seat.

District 3

Republican Danny Short is seeking reelection to the District 3 seat.

District 4

Republican Andy Lemon is running for District 4, which is held by Republican Denise Konkle. Konkle is not running for reelection.

Judges

Floyd Superior Court 1 Republican Judge Carrie Stiller is looking to win another six years on the bench, and Republican Judge James Hancock, in Floyd Superior Court 2, is vying for a third term.

Floyd Superior Court 3 will have a new face, as longtime Democratic Judge Maria Granger prepares to retire later this year.

Republican Coy Travis has filed for the spot and is expected to face Republican Maxwell McCrite in the primary. McCrite, and Democrat Christina Knavely have announced campaigns, but the Indiana Secretary of State website did not as of Wednesday show that they had officially filed yet.

Sheriff

Republican Sheriff Steve Bush is seeking a second term in office, and Republican Jason Kerberg is challenging him in the primary.

Prosecutor

Republican Prosecutor Chris Lane is seeking a new term.

Indiana state representatives

District 66, includes parts of Clark, Jefferson and Scott counties



Zach Payne, Republican incumbent

Ryan Price, Democrat

District 70, includes all of Harrison and parts of Clark, Floyd and Washington counties



Sarah Blessing, Democrat

Scott Fluhr, Republican

District 71, includes part of Clark and Floyd counties

Democrat Wendy Dant Chesser is running for a second term.

State senators

District 45, includes Clark and part of Floyd County

Democrat Nick Marshall has filed for the Senate District 45 seat, which is currently held by Republican Chris Garten. LPM News has not confirmed Garten’s plans.

District 47, includes Harrison, Washington and part of Floyd County



Gary Byrne, Republican incumbent

Ethan Sweetland-May, Democrat

U.S. 9th congressional district representative



Erin Houchin, Republican incumbent

Bradley Meyer, Democrat

Keil Roark, Democrat

