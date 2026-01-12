Who’s running for Louisville mayor, Metro Council in 2026?
Louisville will have more than a dozen competitive local government races this year, including elections for mayor, Metro Council and county sheriff.
The list of candidates running for local offices in Louisville is set.
A dozen people will be campaigning for mayor, and every Metro Council member up for reelection will have a challenger. All odd-numbered Metro Council seats will be on the ballot this year.
You can check which council district you live in by inputting your address here.
This year will be the first time the races for mayor and Metro Council will be nonpartisan, meaning candidates will not have a party affiliation next to their names on the ballot. In addition to local government offices, there will also be competitive races for Jefferson County Sheriff, County Attorney and County Clerk, but those races remain partisan.
The primary election will be on May 19. For mayor and Metro Council, voters will receive a ballot featuring all of the candidates, regardless of party registration. The top two vote-getters will move onto the general election on Nov. 3.
For the other local races, only voters registered with the Republican or Democratic parties will be able to vote for their respective candidates.
Here’s a rundown of who’s running:
Louisville Mayor
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg is running for a second term this year. He ran as a Democrat in 2022. If he wins reelection, he will not be able to seek a third term due to a change in state law.
Eleven other people have filed to campaign for mayor:
- Jeffrey Yocum
- Bob DeVore
- Matthew Solomon Bailey
- Shameka L. Parrish-Wright
- Lisa M. Holliday Harris
- Tina Burnell
- S. “The D” Dattilo
- Douglas Lattimore
- Jody Hurt
- JusAustin Lane
- Bill Wells
Metro Council District 1
District 1 Democrat Tammy Hawkins is running for reelection. JaRee Gardner has filed to run against her.
Metro Council District 3
District 3 Democrat Shameka Parrish-Wright decided not to run for reelection, mounting a campaign for mayor instead.
Three people have filed to replace her on Metro Council:
- Shaun Spencer
- Keisha Dorsey
- Kumar Rashad
Metro Council District 5
District 5 Democrat Donna Purvis is running for reelection.
She will have six challengers:
- Wallace Garner III
- Lavon Clack
- Aprile Hearn
- Ray “Sir Friendly” Barker
- Dave Duncan
- Betty Bailey
Metro Council District 7
District 7 Council Member Paula McCraney, a former Democratic party leader turned Independent, is campaigning for reelection. She’s being challenged by Catherine “Cat” Timmerman.
Metro Council District 9
Last week, District 9 Council Member Andrew Owen, a Democrat, announced he would not seek reelection.
Four people are vying to replace him:
- Andrea R. Parr
- Alison Brotzge-Elder
- Mark England
- Charles Todd
Metro Council District 11
Republican incumbent Kevin Kramer will face off against Democrat Melina Hettiaratchi.
Metro Council District 13
District 13 Republican Dan Seum, Jr. is running for reelection against Ernie Brummitt.
Metro Council District 15
Democratic Metro Council Member Jennifer Chappell is running for reelection. Brandon Brooks is running against her.
Metro Council District 17
District 17 Democrat Markus Winkler is running for reelection.
He’s being challenged by:
- Nancy-Lynne Walters
- Merideth Booth
Metro Council District 19
District 19 Metro Council Member Anthony Piagentini, who heads the council’s Republican Caucus, is running for reelection.
Two people have filed to run against him:
- Alex Feria
- Davanta R. Scruggs
Metro Council District 21
Democratic Metro Council Member Besty Ruhe will face three challengers in her reelection bid:
- Ben Spalding
- Savannah Hughes
- Lonnie Joseph
Metro Council District 23
District 23 Republican Jeff Hudson is running for reelection.
Two people have filed to run against him:
- David R. Steff
- Ainsley Jones
Metro Council District 25
Republican Metro Council Member Khalil Batson is running for reelection. Kimberly Abrams is also running for the seat.
Jefferson County Attorney
Democrats Sarah Martin and Karl Price are running to replace longtime county prosecutor Mike O’Connell.
No Republican filed to run for the office.
Jefferson County Clerk
Former Kentucky state Sen. David Yates was appointed to fill the County Clerk job after the death of Bobbie Holsclaw last year. Yates will run for a full term in the position against Rosalind “Roz” Welch in the Democratic primary.
No Republican is running for the office.
Jefferson County Sheriff
Four people are vying to replace longtime Jefferson County Sheriff John Aubrey, who died last year.
There will be three candidates in the Democratic primary:
- Richard Breen
- Steve Healey
- Stephen Yancey
Alexander William Marson is the only Republican in the race, meaning he will automatically advance to the General Election in November.