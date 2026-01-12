Who’s running for Louisville mayor, Metro Council in 2026?

The list of candidates running for local offices in Louisville is set.

A dozen people will be campaigning for mayor, and every Metro Council member up for reelection will have a challenger. All odd-numbered Metro Council seats will be on the ballot this year.

You can check which council district you live in by inputting your address here.

This year will be the first time the races for mayor and Metro Council will be nonpartisan, meaning candidates will not have a party affiliation next to their names on the ballot. In addition to local government offices, there will also be competitive races for Jefferson County Sheriff, County Attorney and County Clerk, but those races remain partisan.

The primary election will be on May 19. For mayor and Metro Council, voters will receive a ballot featuring all of the candidates, regardless of party registration. The top two vote-getters will move onto the general election on Nov. 3.

For the other local races, only voters registered with the Republican or Democratic parties will be able to vote for their respective candidates.

Here’s a rundown of who’s running:

Louisville Mayor

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg is running for a second term this year. He ran as a Democrat in 2022. If he wins reelection, he will not be able to seek a third term due to a change in state law.

Eleven other people have filed to campaign for mayor:

Jeffrey Yocum

Bob DeVore

Matthew Solomon Bailey

Shameka L. Parrish-Wright

Lisa M. Holliday Harris

Tina Burnell

S. “The D” Dattilo

Douglas Lattimore

Jody Hurt

JusAustin Lane

Bill Wells

Metro Council District 1

District 1 Democrat Tammy Hawkins is running for reelection. JaRee Gardner has filed to run against her.

Metro Council District 3

District 3 Democrat Shameka Parrish-Wright decided not to run for reelection, mounting a campaign for mayor instead.

Three people have filed to replace her on Metro Council:

Shaun Spencer

Keisha Dorsey

Kumar Rashad



Metro Council District 5

District 5 Democrat Donna Purvis is running for reelection.

She will have six challengers:

Wallace Garner III

Lavon Clack

Aprile Hearn

Ray “Sir Friendly” Barker

Dave Duncan

Betty Bailey



Metro Council District 7

District 7 Council Member Paula McCraney, a former Democratic party leader turned Independent, is campaigning for reelection. She’s being challenged by Catherine “Cat” Timmerman.

Metro Council District 9

Last week, District 9 Council Member Andrew Owen, a Democrat, announced he would not seek reelection.

Four people are vying to replace him:

Andrea R. Parr

Alison Brotzge-Elder

Mark England

Charles Todd



Metro Council District 11

Republican incumbent Kevin Kramer will face off against Democrat Melina Hettiaratchi.

Metro Council District 13

District 13 Republican Dan Seum, Jr. is running for reelection against Ernie Brummitt.

Metro Council District 15

Democratic Metro Council Member Jennifer Chappell is running for reelection. Brandon Brooks is running against her.

Metro Council District 17

District 17 Democrat Markus Winkler is running for reelection.

He’s being challenged by:

Nancy-Lynne Walters

Merideth Booth



Metro Council District 19

District 19 Metro Council Member Anthony Piagentini, who heads the council’s Republican Caucus, is running for reelection.

Two people have filed to run against him:

Alex Feria

Davanta R. Scruggs



Metro Council District 21

Democratic Metro Council Member Besty Ruhe will face three challengers in her reelection bid:

Ben Spalding

Savannah Hughes

Lonnie Joseph



Metro Council District 23

District 23 Republican Jeff Hudson is running for reelection.

Two people have filed to run against him:

David R. Steff

Ainsley Jones



Metro Council District 25

Republican Metro Council Member Khalil Batson is running for reelection. Kimberly Abrams is also running for the seat.

Jefferson County Attorney

Democrats Sarah Martin and Karl Price are running to replace longtime county prosecutor Mike O’Connell.

No Republican filed to run for the office.

Jefferson County Clerk

Former Kentucky state Sen. David Yates was appointed to fill the County Clerk job after the death of Bobbie Holsclaw last year. Yates will run for a full term in the position against Rosalind “Roz” Welch in the Democratic primary.

No Republican is running for the office.

Jefferson County Sheriff

Four people are vying to replace longtime Jefferson County Sheriff John Aubrey, who died last year.

There will be three candidates in the Democratic primary:

Richard Breen

Steve Healey

Stephen Yancey



Alexander William Marson is the only Republican in the race, meaning he will automatically advance to the General Election in November.