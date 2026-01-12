© 2026 Louisville Public Media

Bomb threat interrupts first day of spring classes on Murray State campus

WKMS | By Derek Operle
Published January 12, 2026 at 2:38 PM EST
Digital Media Murray State
University officials closed multiple buildings on campus Monday.

Murray State University officials said they believe the bomb threat that interrupted classes Monday to be a hoax.

The first day of the spring semester on Murray State University's campus was interrupted by what school leadership considered to be a bomb threat Monday, though the administration has said they believe it to be a hoax.

An email sent to the western Kentucky school's students, faculty and staff just before 1 p.m. Monday said that MSU had received an email that morning "indicating a bomb threat to a campus library." The school also shared the warning in a social media post.

The email also announced the closure of several buildings around campus for the remainder of the day "out of an abundance of caution." Both Pogue and Waterfield libraries were among the closures. Adjacent structures were also closed, including Carr Hall, Ruby Simpson, Applied Sciences Building, Lowry Center, Old Fine Arts and New Fine Arts – where WKMS is located.

People in those structures evacuated the premises after the warning was issued and members of the campus community were instructed to avoid that part of campus for the rest of Monday. Classes in those buildings were also cancelled for the remainder of the day.

The Murray State University Police Department is investigating the situation.

