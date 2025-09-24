Longtime Jefferson County Sheriff John Aubrey dead at 86

Jefferson County Sheriff John Aubrey has died at the age of 86, according to a statement from the Kentucky Attorney General.

Aubrey, a Democrat, was first elected in 1999, serving more than two decades at the helm of the Sheriff's Office. He announced in March that he was not planning to run for an eighth term, saying “it became pretty clear” that it was time to retire.

Before winning his first election, Aubrey was a member of the Louisville Police Department for nearly three decades, retiring as the acting chief of police.

The National Sheriff’s Association honored Aubrey with the 2025 Sheriff of the Year award in February.

In a statement, Republican state Attorney General Russell Coleman called the late sheriff “a true Kentucky lawman.”

“He became my friend when I served as President Trump’s U. S. Attorney and never let the letter behind our names get in front of our mission,” Coleman said. “My deepest condolences to Sheriff Aubrey’s remarkable wife Bobbie, his family and the entire JCSO.”

Republican U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell said in a statement Wednesday that he and Aubrey were longtime friends.

“John was a dedicated public servant who made an indelible impact on our community and for 27 years as Sheriff he worked tirelessly to keep our neighborhoods safe,” he said.

More details about his death, including the cause and date, are not yet publicly available.

Under state law, Democratic Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg will appoint Aubrey’s replacement as sheriff. That person will serve until the election next year.a

The Sheriff’s Office is responsible for tax collection, evictions and courthouse security.