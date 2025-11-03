Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office provides new details on shift to enforcement

Residents of Louisville Metro could soon see a larger presence of sheriff’s deputies on roadways, in neighborhoods and at public events.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office leaders provided new details Monday of their plans to expand the agency's law enforcement capabilities. Chief Deputy Steve Healey said JCSO will create a Community Action Response Team to focus on addressing priorities set by Louisville Metro Council members and their constituents. That could be anything ranging from traffic violations and vehicle break-ins to illegal use of ATVs in public parks.

“The Community Action Response Team will be staffed with one lieutenant, two sergeants and 16 deputies, all dedicated to responsive and community-driven policing and coordinating with the Louisville Metro Police Department,” Healey said.

The Sheriff’s Office is currently negotiating an agreement with LMPD to help supplement some of their law enforcement duties amid LMPD’s staffing shortage, a proposal first reported by LPM News last month.

Healey said Monday that JCSO’s traffic unit, which has five deputies, plans to partner with LMPD and the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to help address street racing and illegal street takeovers.

The JCSO is also creating an Entertainment and Business District Unit, which will focus on "highly visible” bike and ATV patrols. They’ll coordinate with LMPD to provide security during large events and conferences, Healey said.

While LMPD is implementing a long-term reform plan, which also includes oversight by a third-party monitoring team, the JCSO is not covered under the city’s Community Commitment plan. The office is entirely under the control of the sheriff, which is an elected office in Kentucky.

In response to community concerns, newly appointed Sheriff David James said every JCSO deputy will be equipped with a body camera before the enforcement expansion takes place. He did not address what policies would govern body camera usage by JCSO deputies.

James expects deputies will hit the streets as part of this initiative sometime in the next three to four months.

“We’ve heard from the community a call for help in addressing quality-of-life issues and nuisance crimes,” James said. “We also recognize the critical importance of trust and transparency between law enforcement and the communities that we serve.”

The Sheriff’s Office also plans to restructure its Community Relations Bureau, which will be focused on community engagement efforts, like attending community events, as well as recruiting new deputies.

James previously told LPM that JCSO’s expansion of its law enforcement capabilities will be carried out through a combination of more overtime pay and bringing on new deputies. This expansion will be reflected in the Sheriff’s Office’s budget for next year, which James will present to Metro Council for approval at the end of this month.

James reiterated Monday that JCSO will not be asking Louisville Metro for any additional money to fund the expansion.