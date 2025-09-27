Pumpkins are more delicate than you think

This transcript was edited for clarity.

Bill Burton: It's time for us to take a look at Science Behind the Forecast with WAVE 3 Meteorologist Tawana Andrew. Good morning, Tawana.

Tawana Andrew: Good morning. Today's topic has to do with one of the most important parts of fall. I don't think I'm exaggerating by saying that.

BB: No, some people love to have it with a certain spice. Others like to just carve it up, come October. So we're talking pumpkins today, and just how incredibly sensitive pumpkins are. Tell us about it.

TA: 80% of the pumpkin supply in the United States is available in October.

BB: That’s a lot for a single month.

TA: Apparently we are going in on pumpkins.

BB: Jack-o’-lanterns for everybody!

TA: And pumpkin pie for everyone, as well.

The weather does significantly affect the growth and the yield of pumpkin crops. And they are so sensitive to changes in weather conditions. So let's start in the beginning of the year. Pumpkin seeds, they do not germinate in cold soil, and seedlings, they can be harmed by frost. So farmers will typically plant them as early as late May or as late as early June in some locations. Pumpkins are usually harvested around 120 days after the initial planting.

Now, when I say they're sensitive, I mean you can't put them in the ground for them to actually start to germinate until soil temperatures are at least 60-65 degrees. If you plant them too early and they start to grow too early, then the pumpkins could rot well before Halloween ever rolls around. Every plant, of course, needs water to survive, but too much rain at the beginning of the planting season could actually delay how quickly farmers are able to plant. And too much water at the end of the season could cause the pumpkins to rot. Plus you have mildew coming into play that can damage leaves and stems, potentially killing the vines and the fruits overall. And, of course, if it's too dry, drought can result in smaller or lighter pumpkins.

It's not just moisture that they're sensitive to. It's temperatures, too. In the spring, chilly weather can prevent pumpkin blossoms from maturing. Since bees typically don't fly until air temperatures reach at least 55 degrees Fahrenheit, they might not get the pollination they need if you plant them too early. If temperatures start to drop into the 30s with a frost and a freeze in the spring, then the pumpkin plants may slow down, they may stunt their growth, or even just stop growing and producing fruit.

BB: Who knew they were such sensitive creatures?

TA: Listen, let's talk about the heat too, because they don't like that either.

BB: Well, I'm not a big fan of it, either.

TA: Same. I understand that. Hot and dry summer weather can lead to pumpkins producing too many male blossoms and not enough female ones. That can result in a reduced harvest. And a pumpkin plant's flowers will actually stay open for a shorter amount of time if the temperature is too hot. So they keep themselves basically from getting pollinated in that way.

BB: Now we have a great understanding of just how incredibly sensitive pumpkins are. And I've got a whole new appreciation for pumpkin pie because it's a miracle pumpkin pie exists, that pumpkins exist at all. But we know all of this now, thanks to this edition of Science Behind the Forecast with WAVE 3 meteorologist Tawana Andrew. Thanks for the knowledge, Tawana.

TA: Of course.