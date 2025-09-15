© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Sec. of State sends every registered Indiana voter's personal information to federal government

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published September 15, 2025 at 9:13 AM EDT
Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales said his office provided the personal information of the state's registered voters — nearly 5 million Hoosiers — to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Morales said he's complying with a letter from the Trump administration sent in recent weeks.

The U.S. Department of Justice has sent letters to many if not all states in the last few months, asking for officials to turn over voter roll information.

A few weeks ago, Morales said attorneys in his office were reviewing the request. Now, he said he's turned over all the personal information the DOJ wanted.

"Everything we do has one purpose: to safeguard Hoosier elections and ensure only U.S. citizens are voting in our elections," Morales said.

The information turned over to the Trump administration includes names, addresses, driver's license numbers and the last four digits of voters' Social Security numbers. It does not include voting history.

Other states have refused to turn over the information, citing privacy concerns.

Brandon is IPB News' Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
